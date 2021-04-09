Twitter reacts to Glenn Maxwell breaking 2-year ‘six drought’ in IPL with a 100-meter monster

Today at 10:45 PM
Everyone thought RCB were nuts when they purchased Glenn Maxwell - after a disastrous IPL 2020 - for 14.25 crore, but clearly, Hesson & Co. knew something that we didn’t. The Maxwell of 2014 made a fleeting return today as the Victorian broke his two-year six droughts with a monster 100-meter six.
That's massive!
April 9, 2021
Virat Kohli's reaction on Glenn Maxwell's towering six. #RCB #MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/Q8XM0KHmyw— 👑 (@KING354349) April 9, 2021
Kohli's reaction says it all
Virat Kohli's reaction on Glenn Maxwell's Six! 😂🔥#IPL2021 #RCBvsMI pic.twitter.com/dnLo4d3ASn— UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) April 9, 2021
#IPL2021— Siddharth 🇮🇳 (@sarcasm_hubb) April 9, 2021
Maxwell after hitting SIX pic.twitter.com/5BdEMNC4JY
This is crazy
Last year Maxwell never hit a single six for Punjab and this year already hit couple of sixes in his first match for #RCB #RCBvsMI pic.twitter.com/eWSpf9Tlu9— JAMES (@ImJames_) April 9, 2021
This man didn't hit a single six in the last season. This season his first six is 100m out of the stadium. Mad maxi show..🔥🔥— Anuj Anil Kambali (@im_anuj2299) April 9, 2021
#Maxwell pic.twitter.com/fcHEiW2nf0
A tweet from PK fan
Maxwell 😡— Srujana (@srujanasam) April 9, 2021
Pichle season me ek six bi nahi Mara
Ab 2 sixes
Dokebaaz🤧
