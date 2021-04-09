Three bets from Chennai vs Delhi that can fill your pockets and help you party 'responsibly' during the weekend

Today at 6:00 PM
IPL 2020 turned out to be a disaster for the Chennai Super Kings as they endured their worst ever IPL campaign. In contrast, Delhi Capitals had their best ever season yet as they reached the finale. These two teams will lock horns on April 10 to try to go one up on each other in their opening game.
Chennai Super Kings to score below 170.5 runs @ 1.86
Last three games- 178, 114, 125
H2H- 179, 131
Last three games at the venue- 133, 162, 171
One of the biggest concerns for Chennai Super Kings remains their batting. Faf du Plessis, one of the kingpins of their batting, last year, struggled for form during the latter half. Ruturaj Gaikwad didn't have the best of SMAT 2020/21 while Ambati Rayudu blew hot and cold in the tournament. Suresh Raina will be returning after missing out last year. MS Dhoni has hardly played much cricket post the 2020 IPL. Ravindra Jadeja, if fit, would also be playing after a long time and will be rusty. Sam Curran and Moeen Ali remain bright spots but there's not much to suggest that the Chennai-based franchise will score 171 or more. In the last three IPL games, only once did they score in excess of 171, if we talk about batting first/team chasing 171-plus. Also, as much batting friendly Wankhede might be, only once a team have scored 171 or more, the last three times an IPL game has been played here. Not to forget, they will be up against Delhi Capitals, one of the strongest bowling units in the competition. Last year, DC were striking every 19.49 balls, and are a wicket-taking bowling unit, and thus they will keep on piling up pressure with wickets at regular intervals. Indibet provides you with the perfect opportunity to make a fortune out of this bet.
Chennai Super Kings to hit over 6.5 sixes @ 1.76
Last three games- 3, 7, 7
Head to head- 10, 1
Last three IPL games at the venue (total sixes)- 15, 11, 20
In the last three IPL games, only once have Chennai Super Kings failed to hit seven sixes. While in the last head-to-head encounter, they hit 10 sixes against DC. Not to forget, the match will be played at the Wankhede, which has relatively short boundaries which will make it easier to hit maximums. In two of the last three games at the venue in the IPL, twice 15 or more sixes were hit in the game, and a team, on an average hits 7.6 sixes here. Since the start of 2018 in IPL, Chennai have played four games at the Wankhede and have hammered 7.25 sixes on an average, which is a giveaway of their six-hitting caliber here. Furthermore, the addition of Moeen Ali will greatly add to CSK's six hitting prowess. Last time, when he was a regular in a season (2019), he had blasted 17 sixes in 11 games. Krishnappa Gowtham can also use the long handle well while Sam Curran is also a good hitter lower down the order. And we haven't even mentioned Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni, as they might be rusty, but when it comes to six hitting, they can also hit the ball a long way. So, what are you waiting for? Head to Indibet and capitalize on this market RIGHT AWAY!
Delhi Capitals' total below 23.5 runs at the fall of 1st wicket @ 1.86
Last three games - 0, 86, 0
H2H- 0, 94
Unreliable is the right word here for the opening pair of Delhi Capitals. In the last three games, twice they have added nothing on board. Similarly, in the H2H games, once DC got 94 but then there was a 0 there as well last season. Inconsistency has been a regular feature of DC's opening batting. And one of the major reasons behind it has been Prithvi Shaw. Now, he's coming off a great Vijay Hazare trophy but having said that, just like certain bowlers, there are certain teams too against which a specific player struggles against. For Shaw, it’s the combination of both against Chennai Super Kings. The right-hander doesn't fancy facing CSK bowlers; he has made 123 runs in seven innings against them at 19.40. And worst of all, he averages a poor 7.8 against their opening bowler Deepak Chahar. The CSK pacer has got him out on five occasions. Also, Shaw's averages a ridiculously poor 7 at the venue. Even his opening partner, Shikhar Dhawan, has only made one fifty after making 12 appearances at the venue. So, all in all, it's hard to say, with certainty, that they will cross the 24.5 run-mark as many things are going against them. Thankfully, Indibet provides you with the perfect platform to turn instincts and predictions into cash.
