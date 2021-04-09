Three bets from Chennai vs Delhi that can fill your pockets and help you party 'responsibly' during the weekend

One of the biggest concerns for Chennai Super Kings remains their batting. Faf du Plessis , one of the kingpins of their batting, last year, struggled for form during the latter half. Ruturaj Gaikwad didn't have the best of SMAT 2020/21 while Ambati Rayudu blew hot and cold in the tournament. Suresh Raina will be returning after missing out last year. MS Dhoni has hardly played much cricket post the 2020 IPL. Ravindra Jadeja , if fit, would also be playing after a long time and will be rusty. Sam Curran and Moeen Ali remain bright spots but there's not much to suggest that the Chennai-based franchise will score 171 or more. In the last three IPL games, only once did they score in excess of 171, if we talk about batting first/team chasing 171-plus. Also, as much batting friendly Wankhede might be, only once a team have scored 171 or more, the last three times an IPL game has been played here. Not to forget, they will be up against Delhi Capitals, one of the strongest bowling units in the competition. Last year, DC were striking every 19.49 balls, and are a wicket-taking bowling unit, and thus they will keep on piling up pressure with wickets at regular intervals. Indibet provides you with the perfect opportunity to make a fortune out of this bet.

Chennai Super Kings to hit over 6.5 sixes @ 1.76

In the last three IPL games, only once have Chennai Super Kings failed to hit seven sixes. While in the last head-to-head encounter, they hit 10 sixes against DC. Not to forget, the match will be played at the Wankhede, which has relatively short boundaries which will make it easier to hit maximums. In two of the last three games at the venue in the IPL, twice 15 or more sixes were hit in the game, and a team, on an average hits 7.6 sixes here. Since the start of 2018 in IPL, Chennai have played four games at the Wankhede and have hammered 7.25 sixes on an average, which is a giveaway of their six-hitting caliber here. Furthermore, the addition of Moeen Ali will greatly add to CSK's six hitting prowess. Last time, when he was a regular in a season (2019), he had blasted 17 sixes in 11 games. Krishnappa Gowtham can also use the long handle well while Sam Curran is also a good hitter lower down the order. And we haven't even mentioned Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni, as they might be rusty, but when it comes to six hitting, they can also hit the ball a long way. So, what are you waiting for? Head to Indibet and capitalize on this market RIGHT AWAY!