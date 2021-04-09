Temba Bavuma ruled out of Pakistan T20Is with hamstring strain; Heinrich Klaasen to lead

During the decider in Centurion, South Africa’s limited-overs skipper Temba Bavuma picked up a grade one hamstring strain, which has now ruled him out of the four-match T20I series, that starts on Saturday. In Bavuma’s absence, Heinrich Klaasen will take over the captaincy duties, after taking it up earlier in the year against the same opposition.

But not just Bavuma, one of Proteas' mainstays in the batting department, Rassie van der Dussen, who has a grade one left quadriceps muscle strain, has also been ruled out of the four-match event. Post the third-ODI, their head coach Mark Boucher had made it clear that the batsman will not be risked for the shortest format series, especially in a year where his presence is key to the side.

"I'd be stupid to push him to try and play in these T20s. He is still staying in the squad and hope he can have a quick turnaround but it doesn't look likely that he is going to get on the park," Mark Boucher had said post the ODI series, reported Cricbuzz.

With Reeza Hendricks opting out of the squad, owing to the birth of his first child, the Proteas side would have to rely on other stars - Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Daryn Dupavillon and Wiaan Mulder - to come up with the goods. Apart from that, the side also contains a chunk of uncapped players in the form of Sisanda Magala, Migael Pretorius, Lizaad Williams and all-rounder Wihan Lubbe, who all are in line for a debut in the series.