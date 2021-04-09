Set yourself up for a bumper weekend by placing these three bets from the Mumbai vs Bangalore encounter

Ishan Kishan to score over 22.5 runs @ 1.85

We know. This is an enticing bet but some of you are still going, “Uhhhh. Can I trust Kishan? He is a hitter, isn’t he?.” Well, let us make something clear right here, right now - Kishan is no normal hitter; he is an ABSURDLY CONSISTENT SUPERHUMAN hitter. We are not even exaggerating, by the way. In IPL 2020, the southpaw, in 13 innings, struck 516 runs at a ridiculous average of 57.33. In other words, he had a better average than any batsman in the tournament (min 200 runs) and he accumulated more runs than the likes of Kohli, de Villiers, du Plessis and Morgan despite having played FEWER knocks than each of the aforementioned players. 22.5 is our magic number here and guess what? Kishan scored over 22.5 runs in each of his last 7 knocks in IPL 2020. And yes, not just this, he scored over 22.5 runs in both games against his opponents on Friday, RCB, one of which was a heroic 99. Now some of you might *still* think that IPL 2020 was a year ago, but Kishan proved his quality by striking an impeccable 56 on his T20I debut last month. Whether he is a ‘hitter’ or not can be debated, but we can assure you one thing: he is scoring 23 or more runs on Friday. Head to Betbarter RIGHT NOW to capitalize on this market.

Suryakumar Yadav to score over 21.5 runs @ 1.85

Of course. It would be blasphemous to overlook Suryakumar Yadav (a.k.a SKY) after talking about Kishan. They’re brothers in arms, after all, aren’t they? Anyway, coming to this market, we can only say that it’s all but an inevitability that SKY will score 22 or more runs come Friday. And yes, like for Kishan, we have our reasons. SKY’s average in IPL 2020 (40.00) was not as high as Kishan’s, but hey, he too ended up outscoring all of Kohli, de Villiers, du Plessis and Morgan. He passed the magic number - 21.5 in this case - in four of his last six IPL knocks and, surprise surprise, his highest score of the 2020 season, 79*, came against the very same bowlers who he will be facing on Friday. SKY, like Kishan, also started his T20I career off with a bang last month, scoring 57 and 32 in his first two outings, but there’s one element which makes this bet even more enticing than the first one - the Chennai factor. The last time Suryakumar set foot onto the M.A Chidambaram Stadium, he struck an unbeaten 71 to propel Mumbai into the final of IPL 2019. B̶e̶t̶ ̶a̶g̶a̶i̶n̶s̶t̶ ̶h̶i̶m̶ ̶a̶t̶ ̶y̶o̶u̶r̶ ̶o̶w̶n̶ ̶r̶i̶s̶k̶ Go to Betbarter and place this bet RIGHT AWAY!

The Bangalore side is good at a lot of things, we’ll give it to them. But batting in the powerplay is definitely not one. Now, they didn’t fare too poorly in the first six overs last season - their average score (45.2) was only 1.3 fewer than the magic number and they had young Devdutt Padikkal blast bowlers out of the attack at times. But all their success came in the first half of the season; across their last 11 games in IPL 2020, Bangalore struck just 43.2 runs per game in the powerplay. In six of their last 7 games in IPL 2020, RCB scored under 46.5 runs in the first six overs and their last three powerplay scores read 32, 40 and 30. This was largely because their skipper Virat Kohli was excruciatingly slow in this phase, striking at a borderline-unacceptable rate of 106.1. How he’ll fare this season remains to be seen, but with it being confirmed that Kohli will open this year, RCB will be in deep trouble should their skipper not improve on these numbers. To put his 2020 strike rate into perspective, 38 is all RCB will score in the first six should Kohli bat out all 36 balls. That’s hypothetical, of course, but what’s real is the fact that RCB scored just 33 in the first six overs the last time they played a game in Chennai. Betting against RCB is generally smart, so we suggest you rush to Betbarter right now and back RCB to score under 46.5 runs in the powerplay.