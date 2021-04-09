IPL 2021 | Virat Kohli-Jasprit Bumrah contest should be very interesting, expresses Aakash Chopra

On the season opener, the two players will have another go at each other, which according to former Indian opener Aakash Chopra, would be an interesting contest in the clash. He also added that Mumbai’s skipper Rohit Sharma would hand the ball to the Indian pacer as soon as Kohli walks out to bat. Interestingly, Kohli was also Bumrah's first victim in the tournament and also his 100th victim, when the right-hander got out pulling in the 2020 edition of the IPL in the Middle East.