IPL 2021 | Virat Kohli-Jasprit Bumrah contest should be very interesting, expresses Aakash Chopra

Today at 5:43 PM
Ahead of the opening fixture between Bangalore and Mumbai, Aakash Chopra has expressed his opinion on Virat Kohli’s clash against Jasprit Bumrah, terming it a very interesting contest. He also added that Bumrah has managed to get under Kohli’s skin and egged his ego, prompting bad shots.
Despite Virat Kohli’s success against some of the top-class bowlers in the Indian Premier League, he has undergone a rather tough time against one of India’s best bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah. Since his debut, Bumrah has constantly accounted for the Indian skipper, through his uncanny action and precise bowling.
On the season opener, the two players will have another go at each other, which according to former Indian opener Aakash Chopra, would be an interesting contest in the clash. He also added that Mumbai’s skipper Rohit Sharma would hand the ball to the Indian pacer as soon as Kohli walks out to bat. Interestingly, Kohli was also Bumrah's first victim in the tournament and also his 100th victim, when the right-hander got out pulling in the 2020 edition of the IPL in the Middle East.
"As soon as Kohli comes to bat, the (Mumbai Indians) captain Rohit gives Bumrah the ball and he bowls bouncers and has got him out two-three times while playing the pull shot," said Chopra on his Youtube channel, reported India Today.
"The contest to watch out for, I mean the box-office contest which you will pay to watch is the best vs best and that is Bumrah vs Kohli. Kohli is coming in good form while Bumrah is coming after a break,” he added.
Alongside that, the former opener also suggested that Kohli, who never takes on bowlers in such an uncharacteristic manner, has succumbed against Bumrah in the past playing such shots.
"Generally Virat does not get out like that, he keeps his ego aside. But against Bumrah he has tried to hit him and got out while playing a bad shot. So, that's the contest I am looking forward to watch," Chopra added.
