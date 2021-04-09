IPL 2021 | Last IPL was tough for me as I was injured, asserts Rohit Sharma 

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that last year's IPL and bubble life was challenging for him as he was injured at that time. He also lauded India's performance Down Under and termed it 'pleasing' besides adding that beating a team like England gives a lot of confidence to the side.

2020 IPL was memorable yet again for Mumbai Indians as they clinched the title. However, for their skipper, Rohit Sharma, it was tough times as he had got injured with the Australia tour looming. There was a lot of confusion regarding his injury when he was playing in the fag-end of the tournament after not been named in the senior side due to a hamstring injury. Rohit had to miss the white-ball leg of the Australia tour and also the first two Tests and only after that, did he make a comeback for India.

Recalling last year's IPL and bubble life, the MI skipper termed it a 'tough' experience as he was injured and was trying to return back to full fitness.

"For me it was a little tough because I was injured during the IPL and I had to go back and get my hamstring sorted. So it wasn't easy and then we had a very challenging tour of Australia after that and I missed quite a bit of it," Rohit said in a video, which was posted by his franchise on Twitter, reported TOI.

"We have had some good times in the bubble, especially during the IPL in the UAE we had some solid memories that we created," he added.

India has had a great 2021 thus far. Not only did they defeat Australia in Test series Down Under sans many first-choice players but also clinched the Test, T20I and ODI series respectively at home against England. Rohit is quite 'pleased' with the way the team beat Australia and also thinks that winning against England has injected a lot of 'confidence' to the side.

"The whole world has seen what we did there in Australia. The performance we put in as a team was so pleasing to see, especially by the younger players who have just come into the squad. Taking up the responsibility, rising to the occasion, which was so great to see.

"So that was Australia and then we were playing England in India. Again, beating England in all three formats. All the players put their hands up. England is a very, very competitive side and they have done really well in the last few years. And to beat a team like that gives us a lot of confidence moving forward," the right-hander said.

Bio-bubbles have become a mandatory part of life in pandemic times for cricket players. Reflecting on the bubbles in Australia and then against England, the Indian white-ball vice-captain stated that it was 'good' times and players chilled together a lot.

"Plus the bubble life in Australia and now in India, when we played against England. It was good, we got to know a lot of players who usually don't come out of their rooms. So we had the team room where we used to chill and talk about a lot of stuff which was nice, which is something I feel has changed from the previous year. It's nice to have the company around and have that bonding going," he said.

The 2021 IPL will be starting today with Rohit Sharma's MI taking on Virat Kohli's RCB in Chennai amid rising cases of COVID-19. Rohit added that 'we're lucky' to be playing cricket when so many people are going through 'hard times'.

"A lot of people are going through hard times, a lot of people are not able to work, not able to do what they like to. At least we are lucky that we are getting to do what we like."