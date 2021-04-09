IPL 2021 | Guys have been welcoming; looking to learn from ABD and Virat, states Glenn Maxwell 

Australia's hard-hitting batsman Glenn Maxwell has revealed that RCB camp has been very welcoming and he's keen to learn things from the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. He also added that he's hopeful that the franchise will be able to go further then they did last season.

One of the most awaited things in 2021 IPL is to witness the trio of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell play together for the RCB. Especially, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell, two of the most destructive batsmen in world cricket, will team up for first time together in the IPL. Maxwell will be a key part of the Bangalore-based franchise as the team broke the bank for him in the auctions so that the team's batting becomes more than just Kohli and de Villiers.

RCB's latest recruit Glenn Maxwell stated that both Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers aren't just the best in the shortest format but overall cricket too and he's keen to learn from them.

"I am always looking to learn from the best (AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli). They are the best not just in T20 cricket but also world cricket. I'd like to watch them go about their business," Maxwell told media, reported TOI.

"I am looking forward to this season and hopefully we can go a couple of steps further than last year."

RCB is the fourth franchise that Maxwell will be representing in the IPL. The Aussie batsman also went on to add that the RCB camp have been very welcoming and he will bring a lot of energy to the side.

"It has been nice to slip straight into the squad. These guys have been welcoming and I have come in unnoticed. I feel like I can bring some energy. Every team I play for, I play with enthusiasm and with energy."

The RCB duo of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are also very happy to team up with Glenn Maxwell. Both expressed their excitement at the prospect of playing with him.

"We are lucky to have him in our side. Exciting times we have ahead," said Kohli.

"Excited to be with players like Maxi who I have been following for quite some time," stated De Villiers.

Today, RCB and MI will take on each other in the opening encounter of the 2021 IPL at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.