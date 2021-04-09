IPL 2021 | CSK name Jason Behrendorff as replacement for Josh Hazlewood

Today at 12:04 PM
Australia left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff has been named as replacement for Josh Hazlewood after the latter had earlier pulled out of the tournament owing to the bubble fatigue. Chennai Super Kings will be taking on Delhi Capitals in their opening game on April 10 at the Wankhede, Mumbai.
After sweating hard to find a replacement for Josh Hazlewood, Chennai Super Kings have finally signed Jason Behrendorff as his replacement, as stated in a press release on the IPL website. Hazlewood had earlier pulled out of the 2021 IPL citing COVID concerns and bubble fatigue that one has to undergo in the cash-rich league.
Jason Behrendorff had represented Mumbai Indians in 2019 IPL and had played five matches and picked as many wickets. He had, surprisingly, gone unsold in the mini-auctions, earlier this year. The left-armer has an exceptional economy rate of 6.58 in the powerplay since 2016, and bowls with great control in the first six overs targeting the stumps.
The Perth Scorchers pacer had a decent BBL season as well as he took 16 wickets in as many games that too with an impressive economy of 7.03, pretty much in line what is expected from him. He is tailor-made for bowling in the powerplay and his inclusion comes as a boost for the Yellow Army.
