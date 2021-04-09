Hopeful of hosting full domestic season and the best-ever World T20 event, claims Sourav Ganguly

Post a one-year hiatus, where most of India’s clashes were away from home, the Men in Blue returned home for the first time in 2021, with the extended tour against England. The series not only marked the return of the sport in the country but also the return of spectators in the country, but during the T20I leg of the series, owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases, BCCI were forced to host the tournament behind closed doors.