Hopeful of hosting full domestic season and the best-ever World T20 event, claims Sourav Ganguly

Today at 4:22 PM
The BCCI president, ahead of the opening fixture of the IPL 2021 season, claimed that he is hopeful of having a complete domestic season and also hosting the best ever World T20 even in India. He also credited the International and domestic players for staying in strict bio-secure environments.
Post a one-year hiatus, where most of India’s clashes were away from home, the Men in Blue returned home for the first time in 2021, with the extended tour against England. The series not only marked the return of the sport in the country but also the return of spectators in the country, but during the T20I leg of the series, owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases, BCCI were forced to host the tournament behind closed doors.
BCCI’s President Sourav Ganguly, ahead of what is a crucial time for the country, reckoned that he is hopeful to have a full domestic season while hosting the best-ever World T20 event. It is the first time that a country has had the opportunity to host back-to-back World T20 events after India hosted the tournament in 2016 after COVID-19 postponed the 2020 edition in Australia.
"I am hopeful that in the coming season, we will be able to get back to normalcy and have the full domestic season and host the best-ever ICC T20 World Cup," Ganguly said, reported Times of India.
Ganguly also insisted that the international and domestic players, who partook in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy, deserve credit for delivering such high quality and wonderful cricket through the tough times.
"All the international and domestic players deserve immense credit for staying in a bio-secure environment for such a long period of time and yet delivering such high quality and wonderful cricket," wrote Ganguly.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.