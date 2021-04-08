Kick your IPL 2021 off on a winning note by placing these three bets from the Mumbai vs Bangalore curtain-raiser

In sport, they say, there is no better feeling than getting off to a winning start. So why should betting be any different? Here is a market which will GUARANTEE YOU an abundance of cash. Trust us when we say that when it comes to hitting sixes, Mumbai vs Bangalore is a NO-CONTEST. In IPL 2020, Bangalore hit a total of 66 sixes in 15 games, which equates to an average of 4.4 big ones per game. Now, this is not bad. The problem, though, is that they look absolutely novice in front of Mumbai’s figures. Last season, the Blues hit a ridiculous 137 sixes - the most by any side - which is almost twice as many sixes per game (8.56) as their Bangalore counterparts. And quite remarkably, this figure rose to 9.5 sixes per game in the knockout stages. Mumbai also pummelled Bangalore in H2H games as they hit 10 more sixes (23) than their Red counterparts (13) across the two games they played last season. These numbers are ridiculous enough, but if you break them down, they look truly absurd. A total of 5 Mumbai batsmen hit 15 or more sixes last season, while for Bangalore, only AB de Villiers managed to hit more than 12 sixes in the season. Sure enough, the Reds have added Maxwell to their ranks, but, erm, we’d like to politely remind you that the Victorian hit a grand total of 0 sixes last season. If these figures are not convincing enough for you to head to Indibet and favor Mumbai to hit more sixes, here’s one more - in IPL 2020, Mumbai hit more sixes than their opponents in each of their last 8 matches. This should have sealed the deal, we presume?