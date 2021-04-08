Hanuma Vihari signs up with Warwickshire for forthcoming County season

Today at 3:29 PM
Warwickshire County Cricket Club have confirmed the signing of Indian middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari and have revealed that the right-hander will feature for the club from matchday 2. Vihari, who missed the England series owing to injury, captained Andhra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Hanuma Vihari has become the first Indian to sign a red-ball deal with a County club this season as on Thursday, Warwickshire County Cricket Club confirmed the signing of the 27-year-old. Vihari, who incidentally made his Test debut in England, went unsold in the 2021 Indian Premier League auction, but the right-hander will instead be plying his trade in England, representing Warwickshire. Warwickshire’s Director of Cricket Paul Farbrace confirmed the news and revealed that the club expects the 27-year-old to be available for the fixture against Nottinghamshire on April 15.
“Hanuma will arrive in the UK this afternoon. We hope that this gives time for him to do his six days quarantine and to feature in next week’s game versus Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge, subject to receiving negative COVID tests,” a release from the club quoted Fabrace as saying.
“We’re also very grateful to Hanuma for stepping in at such short notice to cover Pieter Malan whilst we await confirmation of visa and his safe entry to the UK from South Africa.”
Meanwhile, Vihari, who missed the home Test series versus England owing to a hamstring injury, expressed excitement over having the opportunity to play red-ball cricket in England.
“I’m looking forward to this opportunity and to play for a big club like Warwickshire is really exciting.”
Warwickshire kicked-off their 2021 County Championship campaign today against Derbyshire at Edgbaston.
