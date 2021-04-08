Hanuma Vihari signs up with Warwickshire for forthcoming County season

Hanuma Vihari has become the first Indian to sign a red-ball deal with a County club this season as on Thursday, Warwickshire County Cricket Club confirmed the signing of the 27-year-old. Vihari, who incidentally made his Test debut in England, went unsold in the 2021 Indian Premier League auction, but the right-hander will instead be plying his trade in England, representing Warwickshire. Warwickshire’s Director of Cricket Paul Farbrace confirmed the news and revealed that the club expects the 27-year-old to be available for the fixture against Nottinghamshire on April 15.