Global T20 Canada 2021 to be played in Malaysia between June 28 and July 15

The 2021 edition of the Global T20 Canada has been moved to Malaysia owing to complications posed by the pandemic, and will be played between June 28 and July 15 at the Kinrara Oval. The 2019 edition saw two Indians - Yuvraj Singh and Manpreet Gony - partake in the T20 extravaganza.
The third edition of the Global T20 Canada will be moving out of North America as Malaysia is all set to host the 2021 edition of the competition. After being launched in 2018, the 2019 edition of GT20 Canada saw a host of stars, including India’s Yuvraj Singh and Manpreet Gony, partake in the tournament. The competition was called off in 2020 owing to the global pandemic outbreak but the T20 extravaganza will return in 2021, albeit in a different country. Logistical challenges posed by the pandemic has seen organizers move the tournament to Malaysia, where all 22 matches will be played at the Kinnara Oval, the only internationally recognised stadium in the country.
"Cricketers and fans of cricket in Canada would be disappointed to know that the third edition of our world-class tournament - GT20 Canada, cannot be held in Canada this year, due to the ongoing pandemic and the Canadian health guidelines," Rashpal Bajwa, President Cricket Canada, said, reported ESPN Cricinfo.
"We understand and support our health authorities. We are very positive and look forward to hosting the tournament in Canada once we are past this pandemic."
Mahinda Vallipuram, President of Malaysian Cricket Association, however expressed delight over the competition getting moved to the country of Malaysia. Vallipuram was of the opinion that the shift will help cricket in the country grow manifold.
"I am not only delighted but given the many setbacks and adversities we faced over the past year, I am truly humbled that Malaysia is the choice venue for the GT20 tournament. However, far more importantly, that we are in a position to step up for Canada Cricket so as to ensure the continuity of the GT20 tournament," Mahinda Vallipuram, President of Malaysian Cricket Association, said.
"Doubtless, this tournament will also give our players exponential growth experience in their game. I must acknowledge the Malaysian government in this instance, for managing the pandemic well, and we at Malaysian Cricket are continually committed to ensuring the safety of the players and officials at all times."
The 2019 edition of the GT20 Canada was won by the Rayad Emrit-led Winnipeg Hawks.
