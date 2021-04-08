Global T20 Canada 2021 to be played in Malaysia between June 28 and July 15

The third edition of the Global T20 Canada will be moving out of North America as Malaysia is all set to host the 2021 edition of the competition. After being launched in 2018, the 2019 edition of GT20 Canada saw a host of stars, including India’s Yuvraj Singh and Manpreet Gony, partake in the tournament. The competition was called off in 2020 owing to the global pandemic outbreak but the T20 extravaganza will return in 2021, albeit in a different country. Logistical challenges posed by the pandemic has seen organizers move the tournament to Malaysia, where all 22 matches will be played at the Kinnara Oval, the only internationally recognised stadium in the country.