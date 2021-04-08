Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra in line to make WTC Final squad versus India

Barring the aforementioned two, another batsman who could be in line for a Test debut is Wellington’s Devon Conway, who has taken to international cricket like duck to water since making his debut for the Kiwis in the summer. Conway’s limited-over prowess is well-known to the world, but the 29-year-old, who averages 47.21 in first-class cricket, has been one of the most consistent performers in the Plunket Shield over the years and thus is certain to be a starter but for a few complications. New Zealand’s Covid policies prevents non-residents from leaving the country and Conway not being an official resident of the country, yet, means that he is invariably bound to stumble upon roadblocks before being cleared to fly to England.