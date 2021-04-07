Reports | BCCI extend Star’s production deal by one year

Today at 7:51 PM
The BCCI have extended the deal with Star Network, which ended last year, by one year, meaning Star will be producing the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League. Star had signed a three-year production deal with the BCCI for domestic games in 2018, but the deal had expired last year.
Star Network will continue to produce the Indian Premier League (IPL) as it has been revealed that the BCCI have extended the production deal with the media conglomerate by one year. In 2018, Star Network bagged rights to produce all domestic games in India - including the IPL - for three years but the deal expired last year, as a result of which the BCCI produced all domestic games this season.
However, that won’t be the case come IPL 2021 as Cricbuzz have confirmed that Star will be producing the 2021 edition of the T20 extravaganza after the BCCI chose to extend the production deal by one year. It is believed that Star, for the IPL, will be deploying more than 900 personnel, all of whom will be operating in secure bubbles.
"The safety and security of our broadcast crew, talent, and all staff involved in the production of the IPL is of utmost importance. At any given point of time, there will be four fully operational bio-secure bubbles. We hope that together with the BCCI, we will be able to deliver a safe IPL that is enjoyed and viewed by everyone from the comfort of their homes," Sanjog Gupta, Head-Sports, Star, and Disney India said, reported Cricbuzz.
The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League will kick-off on April 9 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
