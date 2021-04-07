Reports | BCCI extend Star’s production deal by one year

"The safety and security of our broadcast crew, talent, and all staff involved in the production of the IPL is of utmost importance. At any given point of time, there will be four fully operational bio-secure bubbles. We hope that together with the BCCI, we will be able to deliver a safe IPL that is enjoyed and viewed by everyone from the comfort of their homes," Sanjog Gupta, Head-Sports, Star, and Disney India said, reported Cricbuzz.