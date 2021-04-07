IPL 2021 | Push AB de Villiers to 3 and Maxwell to 4, suggests Gautam Gambhir

IPL winning skipper Gautam Gambhir has suggested RCB to slot in AB de Villiers at 3 and Glenn Maxwell at the no.4 position. He also added that Maxwell hasn't been consistent over the years in the IPL, though he would hope from RCB's point of view that he finally delivers this season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore had a great 2020 IPL, at least, by their standards, as they reached the playoffs after a long time. However, they couldn't finish the season well and again failed to clinch the title. Despite boasting a strong unit and the team doing well, ahead of the auctions, this year, RCB went on revamping their side as they released some key players like Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, to name a few. However, they added the likes of Kyle Jamieson and Glenn Maxwell to the side in the auction and are looking decent, if not great, ahead of the IPL.

Former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir feels that RCB need to do something different and suggested the top four of the batting line-up. He reckoned that Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli should open, followed by AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell in the line-up.

"I've been saying it, RCB needs to do something different," Gambhir said. "So they've got to push AB at No.3 and Maxwell at No.4. And they've got Padikkal and Virat Kohli, and now you've got the option of Kyle Jamieson and Daniel Sams. So you don't need to actually have Maxwell as a finisher because Daniel Sams can hit a long ball, Kyle Jamieson can hit a long ball, you've got Washington Sundar who can bowl and bat," Gambhir said on ESPN Cricinfo.

He feels with the batting order he suggested the team's top four turns very strong.

"So rather make them [de Villiers and Maxwell] bat at No. 3 and 4 and that's going to be a good combination. What happens is, your top four becomes really, really strong. With this kind of combination, I will try and take that punt and probably make them bat at three and four together."

A lot of eyes will be fixated on RCB's latest recruit Glenn Maxwell like every other year. He scores heavily be it in the T20Is or BBL, but when it comes to the IPL, he has been terrible over the years yet fetches great money in the auctions every time with this year being no exception.

Gambhir stated that Maxwell has failed to do well despite getting freedom and even pointed out that he gets the platform to succeed but he just doesn't do well.

"Had Maxwell done really well in the IPL, he wouldn't have played for so many franchises, to be honest. He's played for so many franchises because he's not been consistent at all. We can't keep talking about 'he hasn't had the freedom' for the previous franchises he's played for… when he played for Delhi, he had a lot of freedom. Most of these franchises and coaches - because they think he's an X-factor - they want to try and provide him with the best platform where he can succeed.

"The most unfortunate thing is that despite getting that platform, he has not succeeded, apart from that one season in 2014 where he set the IPL on fire. Had he done that, I think none of the franchises would have released him. Look at what Andre Russell has done for KKR and the amount of time he's spent at one franchise," Gambhir asserted.

However, the former Indian opener hoped Maxwell to do well for RCB this time around.

"The only reason why a franchise releases you is because you haven't performed. The more franchises you play for, it just shows you haven't really been able to get settled in any of the franchises. Hopefully, he delivers this time around because every year, he keeps getting more and more money just because he does really well for Australia.

"So hopefully from RCB's point of view, he can do really well. He's probably got freedom more than any other player in the IPL. I feel he has been very disappointing throughout the IPL, but hopefully, this time around he can turn it."