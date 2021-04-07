IPL 2021 | Goal for this season is to have a positive influence on the rest of the squad, asserts Glenn Maxwell

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Glenn Maxwell asserted that he is not ‘overly concerned’ about his form and performances and insisted that all he hopes for is to have a positive influence on the rest of the RCB squad. Maxwell claimed that he is keen to mentor and help newcomers settle in.

Not many expected Australia’s Glenn Maxwell to fetch a big amount in the IPL 2021 auction after a disappointing outing in 2020, where he averaged 15.42 with the bat, but the Victorian was purchased for a remarkable 14.25 crore by the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Many a time in the past the 32-year-old has succumbed to the pressure of the price tag and come this season, all eyes will once again be on the all-rounder, who will once again be expected to justify his ludicrous price-tag.

However, speaking ahead of the new season, Maxwell insisted that he is unflustered by the pressure. In an interview to RCB’s official YouTube channel, the explosive right-hander claimed that he is not concerned by how he is going to perform and is only keen to have a positive influence on the rest of the group, even if it’s through his attitude.

"I probably don't set targets. I think for myself, I just want to have a positive influence on the group, whether it be my performance, or attitude or the way I even help with the fielding practice - if I see improvement in the whole squad, the whole team as a collective, over the tournament," Maxwell said in an interview on the Royal Challengers' YouTube channel.

"Obviously, we want to win the tournament, but I want to make sure that everything I do during this time has a positive influence on the group.

"So, I'm not overly concerned. I think my performances will take care of themselves. I want to have a positive influence on everything I do, as far as attitude, helping out around the team, leadership-wise helping out Virat [Kohli] when he needs it, and off the field, at training, and making sure the young guys are still developing as well."

Maxwell made his IPL debut back in 2012 and over the course of the past decade, the 32-year-old has garnered invaluable experience playing in India, having visited the sub-continent nation more than 20 times. The 2021 edition of the IPL will be Maxwell's 9th season in the IPL, and the Victorian asserted that he hopes to guide and assist someone like a Kyle Jamieson, whose IPL 2021 stint will be his first-ever trip to India.

"There's so much more to the game. And with my experience - I think it's my 22nd trip to India - you've got to be able to sort of help out the rest of the group. A guy like Kyle Jamieson - this is his first trip to India - so we're on different ends of the spectrum a little bit there.

“So for me to sort of pass on my previous experiences, and help him sort of fit in here trying different foods, making sure that I'm taking care of him that way as well. And it's up to the experienced guys in the squad to help."

Maxwell has never played for RCB before, but he will be linking up with quite a few familiar faces. Barring Maxwell, there are four other Australians in the RCB squad - Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams and Dan Christian - all of whom are expected to play a crucial part in the upcoming season. The 32-year-old expressed that having familiar faces at a new franchise is a boon as it helps players to settle-in quicker.

“Adam Zampa is someone who I’m very close with - played with him for the Melbourne Stars for a number of years and I’ve been playing with him for Australia for the past 5 years now. Can’t wait for him to get over and reunite with him. Dan Christian is also someone I’ve known for years and I played against him in my first ever domestic game. Daniel Sams and Kane Richardson are a couple of other great guys. It’s nice to have that familiarity when you come over. It sort of makes the blending with the rest of the squad a bit easier.”

Maxwell and RCB will kick-start their IPL 2021 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians on April 9.