IPL 2021 | Daniel Sams tests positive for COVID-19

On Wednesday, RCB pace bowler Daniel Sams returned a COVID positive report after testing negative for the virus initially on April 3. He became the second RCB player to test positive for Covid-19. Royal Challengers Bangalore , on Twitter, stated that the Aussie pacer had tested positive for COVID today though he's asymptomatic, and has been put into isolation after the report.

"Official Statement: Daniel Sams checked into the team hotel in Chennai on April 3rd, with a negative COVID report on arrival. His report from the 2nd test on 7th April came positive. Sams is currently asymptomatic and he is currently in isolation at a designated medical facility," RCB's official twitter handle posted.

''Royal Challengers Bangalore medical team is in constant touch with Daniel Sams and continue to monitor his health and abide by the BCCI protocols," the report added.

India is currently experiencing second wave of Covid-19. There were reports of 14 TV broadcast personnel returning with a positive COVID report as well. While 8-10 Mumbai groundstaff and a CSK staff member have already tested positive for the virus, Sams is the fourth player who has tested positive for COVID-19, ahead of the 2021 IPL that kick-starts from April 9. On Tuesday, Kiran More, part of Mumbai Indians' support staff, had also tested positive, worryingly after entering the team's bubble.