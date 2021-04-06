Reports | 14 TV Broadcast personnel test COVID positive in Mumbai ahead of IPL 2021

Today at 2:47 PM
As per reports, 14 TV personnel, who will produce world feed of the IPL, have now tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai, just days ahead of the 2021 IPL. The Maharashtra government has already placed restrictions in the city but the IPL will go as scheduled despite the rising number of cases.
As the country is fighting with the second wave of the novel Coronavirus, the IPL is also closing in on the start as it commences from April 9. However, many people involved, from grounstaff to players and now members of TV crew, have tested for COVID-19, if reports are to be believed.
As per Outlook India, 14 members the TV production team, who will be producing world feed of the IPL, have tested positive. They are staying in Seasons Hotel in Mumbai, and were inside the bio-bubble. These members range from cameramen, producers, directors, EVS operators and video editors. Notably, STAR Sports is having a separate bio-bubble at the JW Marriot.
In wake of the latest development, STAR Sports CEO Sanjog Gupta told Outlook that, “We have put together the strictest safety measures for the bio-secure bubbles and are confident that working with BCCI, we will be able to deliver an IPL that is safe for everyone involved.”
Earlier, 8-10 groundstaff members at the Wankhede had also tested positive for COVID-19, besides players like Axar Patel and Nitish Rana.
