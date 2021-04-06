MCA secretaries manipulated with Mumbai XI in SMAT 2020/21, alleges Lalchand Rajput

In what comes as one of the most damning and explosive revelations in recent times, Lalchand Rajput has stated that secretaries of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) interfered with the selection of Mumbai’s starting XI in the 2020/21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Rajput, who was recently relieved of his post after the the CIC was dissolved by MCA office-bearers, insisted that there was immense foul-play with regards to selection of Mumbai’s starting XI in the twenty-over competition and asserted that the selectors - whose hands were tied according to him - would be willing to testify about the same. The 2020/21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy saw Mumbai finish bottom of their group, below both Andhra and Puducherry.