IPL 2021 | Kiran More tests positive for Covid-19

Today at 3:19 PM
Covid-19 cases in the Indian Premier League (IPL) continue to surge as Mumbai Indians have confirmed that Kiran More, the club’s scout and wicket keeping consultant, has tested positive for the virus. In a statement released on their official Twitter account, the five-time champions confirmed that 58-year-old more returned a positive test result, but revealed that the former Indian wicket-keeper was asymptomatic and was being closely monitored by the club’s medical staff.
“Mumbai Indians’ scout and wicket keeping consultant Mr. Kiran More has tested positive for Covid-19. Mr. More is currently asymptomatic and has been isolated. Mumbai Indians and Kiran More have followed all the BCCI health guidelines. The MI medical team will continue to monitor Mr. More’s health and abide by the BCCI protocols,” the club’s statement read.
“We would like to remind our fans to be safe and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviours in these difficult times.”
More is the first support staff to test positive for the virus. Earlier, three players, Axar Patel, Nitish Rana and Devdutt Padikkal had tested positive. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will kick-start their IPL 2021 campaign versus the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on April 9.
