IPL 2021 | Kiran More tests positive for Covid-19

Covid-19 cases in the Indian Premier League (IPL) continue to surge as Mumbai Indians have confirmed that Kiran More, the club’s scout and wicket keeping consultant, has tested positive for the virus. In a statement released on their official Twitter account, the five-time champions confirmed that 58-year-old more returned a positive test result, but revealed that the former Indian wicket-keeper was asymptomatic and was being closely monitored by the club’s medical staff.