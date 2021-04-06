Indians are more tolerant, AUS and ENG players tend to give up on mental health, claims Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly has given a controversial statement that Indians are more tolerant and claimed that Australia, England and West Indies players tend to 'give up' on mental health. He also recalled his worst phase in cricket career and stated that one has to bite the bullet and go through all.

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly is no stranger to wearing his heart on his sleeves. Even back then during his playing days, he was known for his boldness and ability to express himself freely that used to rub on the team positively. And even now, he doesn't mince his words when it comes to speaking his mind.

The incumbent BCCI president has suggested that Indians are more tolerant in terms of dealing with mental health hazards, though bio-bubbles aren't easy. He cited his experience of playing with overseas players and stated that they given up on 'mental health'

"I feel we Indians are a bit more tolerant than overseas (cricketers). I have played with a lot of Englishmen, Australians, and the West Indians, they just give up on mental health," Ganguly said at a virtual promotional, reported TOI.

"In the last six-seven months, with so much cricket being going on in the bio-bubble, it's so tough. Just going from the hotel room to the ground, handle the pressure and come back to the room and then get back to the ground again, it's an absolutely different life."

He also gave the example of Australian team, who refused to tour South Africa for Covid-19 reasons, and added that one has to stay positive despite the COVID scares.

"Look at the Australian team, they were supposed to go to South Africa for a Test series after India played there. They refused to go there," he said.

"And always there's this scare of COVID. 'Hope it's not me the next time'. You have to stay positive, you have to train yourself mentally. All of us have to train ourselves mentally so that the good will happen. It boils down to training," Ganguly added.

The former Indian captain who led India to 2003 World Cup finale also recalled the worst phase of his career that had come in 2005 when he was dropped from the senior side. Fondly called as Dada, he further added that, in life, one has to deal with different phases, be it ups or downs.

"You just have to deal with it. It's the mindset that you get into. Life has no guarantees, be it in sport, business or whatever. You go through ups and downs. You just have to bite the bullet. Pressure is a huge thing in everybody's life. All of us go through different pressures.

"When you play your first Test, it's the pressure of making yourself established and making the world know that you belong at this level. A little bit of blip and it doesn't stop people from scrutinizing you and that adds to athletes in a long way," he added.