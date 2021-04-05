SA vs PAK | Shadab Khan ruled out of rest of the South Africa tour with toe injury

Today at 7:56 PM
Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan will play no further part in the rest of the South Africa tour as the 22-year-old has been ruled out of the final ODI and the three T20Is after fracturing his toe. Shadab endured a tough time in the first two ODIs, going wicketless in both matches.
Pakistan have been dealt a major blow as all-rounder Shadab Khan has been ruled out of the rest of the South Africa tour with a toe injury. Shadab, who played as the lone specialist spinner for Pakistan in each of the first two ODIs, is believed to have fractured his toe and the same was confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in an official release. The release stated that the leg-spinning all-rounder will undergo a four-week rehab, meaning he will take no part in the T20I series that will follow the ODIs.
"X-rays conducted following the match revealed an intra articular communicated fracture though there is neither any displacement nor angulation. The injury will be treated conservatively and Shadab will undergo a four-week rehab," the PCB stated in a release.
Playing in the side as a bowling all-rounder, Shadab failed to impress in each of the first two ODIs. In the first game, the 22-year-old went wicketless and scored 33 runs while in the second, he leaked 64 runs and managed to score just 13. Pakistan, in each of the first two ODIs, opted to field only specialist pacers, using Shadab and Danish Aziz as spinning all-rounders, but the leg-spinner’s injury might open the door for left-armer spinner Mohammad Nawaz to feature in the third ODI. With the series tied 1-1, the third and final ODI will be played in Centurion on Wednesday, April 7.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.