SA vs PAK | Shadab Khan ruled out of rest of the South Africa tour with toe injury

Playing in the side as a bowling all-rounder, Shadab failed to impress in each of the first two ODIs. In the first game, the 22-year-old went wicketless and scored 33 runs while in the second, he leaked 64 runs and managed to score just 13. Pakistan, in each of the first two ODIs, opted to field only specialist pacers, using Shadab and Danish Aziz as spinning all-rounders, but the leg-spinner’s injury might open the door for left-armer spinner Mohammad Nawaz to feature in the third ODI. With the series tied 1-1, the third and final ODI will be played in Centurion on Wednesday, April 7.