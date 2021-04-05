IPL 2021 | Shahrukh Khan reminds me of Kieron Pollard, says Anil Kumble 

Today at 6:17 PM
Punjab Kings head coach Anil Kumble has heaped huge praise on young Tamil Nadu batsman Shahrukh Khan and compared the latter with Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard. Shahrukh was snapped by the Punjab Kings franchise in the mini-auctions, earlier, after his good finishing displays in SMAT 2020/21.
Masood Shahrukh Khan is hailed as the next big thing from Tamil Nadu. He had a phenomenal Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, earlier this year, as he played a key role in his state team's title win. He had a strike-rate of 220 in the tournament and had shot to fame after his 19-ball-40 helped TN to win the QF encounter in a tricky chase of 136 against HP. Not only SMAT, he also hammered 198 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy where he averaged 66 and had a SR of 105.88, playing the role of a finisher quite well.
In February, Shahrukh was bought by Punjab Kings at Rs 5.25 crore after his base price was set at 20 lakhs. Delhi Capitals, RCB, and Punjab Kings had made bids for him with the PKS securing his services. Now, PKS head coach and legendary Indian cricketer Anil Kumble has compared the 25-year-old to Kieron Pollard after observing him in the nets ahead of the 2021 IPL.
"He (Shahrukh) reminds me a bit of Pollard actually. When I was with Mumbai Indians, Pollard in the nets was dangerous. I used to bowl a bit (in the nets), and the first thing I used to tell him was don't hit straight," Kumble said in a video posted on Punjab Kings' Twitter, reported TOI.
"Here I'm not even trying. I'm a lot older now, and the body doesn't take the bowling anymore. So, I'm not going to bowl at Shahrukh, for sure," he added.
The KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in their opening game on April 12 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.