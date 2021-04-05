IPL 2021 | Shahrukh Khan reminds me of Kieron Pollard, says Anil Kumble 

Masood Shahrukh Khan is hailed as the next big thing from Tamil Nadu. He had a phenomenal Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, earlier this year, as he played a key role in his state team's title win. He had a strike-rate of 220 in the tournament and had shot to fame after his 19-ball-40 helped TN to win the QF encounter in a tricky chase of 136 against HP. Not only SMAT, he also hammered 198 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy where he averaged 66 and had a SR of 105.88, playing the role of a finisher quite well.