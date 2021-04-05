IPL 2021 | Kyle Jamieson brings a skill-set that not many have, opines Simon Katich 

RCB head coach Simon Katich has opined that lanky Kiwi paceman Kyle Jamieson brings a unique skill-set that not many players possess. He also added that Glenn Maxwell is a multi-purpose player and was doing great in the BBL besides applauding Yuzvendra Chahal for being a smart and skillful bowler.

Many heads turned in surprise when Royal Challengers Bangalore snapped New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson for a whopping Rs 15 crore in the IPL auctions, earlier this year. After an intense bidding war, RCB secured his services at last. However, the lanky fast bowler hadn't done anything remarkable ahead of the auctions in the shortest format. And even post the auction, he had a dreadful T20I series against Australia at home.

Reflecting on the auction process, RCB's head coach Simon Katich stated that things can get out of control in the mini-auctions and he wasn't surprised that many teams wanted to get Jamieson on board.

"It's interesting, the process and the dynamic of the small options and things can get out of control when there are three or four teams beating on to select a few players for a certain role. We estimated that was probably going to be the case for four or five quick bowlers around the place, given who is looking for what. It did not come as a huge surprise, particularly with Kyle, given his recent form for New Zealand in the number of the formats," Katich said in a video posted by RCB on Twitter, reported TOI.

He added that the 6 feet 8 inches tall pacer gets extra bounce, is good with the bat and a great T20 package.

"Obviously, he does not have that IPL experience but we have backed him in and from that perspective, he brings that skill set that not a lot of players have. He is a giant of a man and gets bounce with the new ball. And he can also handle the bat. So, he is an exciting young talent and there is a role there potentially for him depending on what balance of team we play with," he added.

Glenn Maxwell was one of the other players that RCB broke their bank for as they bought him for INR 14.25 crore. Katich explained that he's a multi-purpose player and they wanted him in the side for that purpose only.

"Maxwell as well and we knew that he was going to be in demand. He is a highly experienced player and has been in very good form in T20I for Australia. He also had a pretty good BBL. So, he is that multi-purpose player that we were looking for. For these two, we knew that we had to spend a bit of money and we ended up doing that."

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendr Chahal, who also plays the role of the premier spinner for the Bangalore-based franchise has had a poor T20I series against England. He was even dropped in favor of Rahul Chahar. But the former Aussie batsman has high expectations from him and feels that he's a very 'smart' and 'skillful' bowler.

"He is always buzzing. He is a very skilful bowler and he is a very smart bowler as well. We saw that last year, we asked him to be our leading wicket-taker, we got that role for him by balancing the team the way we needed it and took a bit of heat off him, having to bowl in the powerplay like he has in the past. And he did not let us down, I think with 21 wickets, he was outstanding. He won us a number of games with the ball. Obviously, there is a high expectation from him," he said.