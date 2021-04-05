IPL 2021 | Englishmen would hope Warner gets injured so that Roy-Bairstow play for SRH, claims Mark Butcher 

Former English batsman Mark Butcher has made a controversial claim that English people would hope that SRH skipper David Warner gets injured so that country players Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow play for SRH. He also added that not playing in the XI hurts Jason Roy and he doesn't take it well.

David Warner is one of the most successful batsmen in IPL over the years. In the last six seasons, he has scored in excess of 500 runs every year in the IPL, which is remarkable consistency. He will again be opening for the SRH side this year. And that will mean Jason Roy, who was named as the injury replacement for Mitchell Marsh, won't be getting many games. Not to forget, SRH have a problem of plenty when it comes to picking players for overseas slots with never ending options at their disposal.

Former England batsman Mark Butcher has made a controversial claim that from their country's viewpoint, claiming that English fans would hope that Warner gets injured so they get to see Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow at the top of the order for the Hyderabad-based franchise.

“From an England point of view, they’d be hoping that David Warner injures himself and then you have the Roy and Bairstow show at the top of the order. Fingers crossed that Jason plays otherwise it would be another wasted summer for him,” Butcher asserted on Wisden’s Weekly Cricket Podcast, reported HT.

Butcher said he knows that Warner will start for the team and it's hard to see where would Jason Roy fit in when he's not opening the batting.

“Warner will play. Kane Williamson sits out often for Sunrisers Hyderabad and if he’s not getting a gig, and he’s not going to open the batting anyway. He’ll bat 3 or 4 then it’s hard to see where he fits in there, Jason,” Butcher stated.

Despite being part of the IPL, Jason Roy has not got many games. He's one of the best T20 openers in the world but that hasn't helped his cause in the cash-rich league. The England cricket pundit further added that there have been many times when Roy has had to sit out and revealed that the right-hander is not someone who enjoys warming the bench.

"He's done that so often in the IPL. When he was at Gujarat Lions… wasn’t going to play. When he did play, they batted him at 6. So yeah, he’s had it before. And Jason is not good at not playing.

"He’s had various injury problems over the last 2-3 years and it’s kept him out of playing regular cricket. He’s also had a situation where he hardly featured in an IPL for two IPLs and was so slow getting started when he got back in the UK. That hurts him, not playing."