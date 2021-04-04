 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Meg Lanning’s Australia Women trumping Ponting’s invincibles to create all-time record

    Australia women's cricket team after a record-breaking win at Bay Oval

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:27 PM

    Australia Women created history on Sunday as the Meg Lanning-led side registered their 22nd consecutive win in ODI cricket to set an all-time record, eclipsing the 21 set by Ricky Ponting’s Australia in 2003. Lanning’s Australia have now not lost an ODI, remarkably, since October 2017.

    Best Australian side ever?

    They last lost in 2017

    Incredible

    This team is unstoppable

    True

    They've done it!

    Great achievement

