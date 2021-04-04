Twitter reacts to Meg Lanning’s Australia Women trumping Ponting’s invincibles to create all-time record

Today at 12:27 PM
Australia Women created history on Sunday as the Meg Lanning-led side registered their 22nd consecutive win in ODI cricket to set an all-time record, eclipsing the 21 set by Ricky Ponting’s Australia in 2003. Lanning’s Australia have now not lost an ODI, remarkably, since October 2017.
They've done it!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 4, 2021
A record-breaking 22 straight ODI wins for the all-conquering @AusWomenCricket team as they defeat NZ by six wickets at Bay Oval.
Legends. #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/Xc5ogMDPUi
Congratulations 🎉 to the @AusWomenCricket on breaking the World Record for the most consecutive ODI wins!! 22 in a row, over three years in the making & a pandemic in the middle. They beat @RickyPonting’s side!! Amazing effort by the entire team & support staff.— Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) April 4, 2021
22nd consecutive ODI win for Australia Women, the longest winning streak in ODI cricket (Men/Women).— Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) April 4, 2021
Batting 1st: 12 wins (11 wins by a margin of 60+ runs including six 150+ run wins)
Chasing: 10 wins (9 wins with 25+ balls to spare including six wins with 10+ overs) #NZWvAUSW
Meg Lanning led Australia beat Ricky Ponting led Australia's world record of 21 consecutive ODI victories 🔥
They last lost an ODI in October 2017 😮 pic.twitter.com/27tA0GbjQj
That’s incredible! We always used to talk about the Australian women’s and men’s team of the late 90s early 2000s but this Australian women’s team will go down as one of the greatest ever if not the greatest! ⭐️🔥💥 https://t.co/pChQ2dfIeX— Isa Guha (@isaguha) April 4, 2021
Can't stop, won't stop 🇦🇺— ICC (@ICC) April 4, 2021
Congratulations on a new world record, @AusWomenCricket! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/Hx8obWYiUW
Historic created in Bay Oval by Australia Women.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 4, 2021
22nd consecutive win in ODI format - overtaking 21 wins by Australia Men during 2003 - Take a bow, Meg Lanning and her force. #AUSWvNZW pic.twitter.com/b4DIGjo6Px
World record alert:— 71st Century (@iamhrj27) April 4, 2021
Australia Women led by Meg Lanning ❤️ just broke the record of most consecutive ODI wins in the history of the game with 22 wins. Previous best was by Australia Men led by Ricky Ponting with 21 consecutive wins.
