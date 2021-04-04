Twitter reacts to anti-climax at the Wanderers as De Kock’s ‘disgraceful’ act costs Fakhar Zaman well-deserved double-century

Today at 10:06 PM
In one of the most anti-climactic moments in cricket history, Fakhar Zaman was left heart-shattered as he was run out 7 short of a well-deserved double-ton. However, Quinton de Kock’s actions have now come under fire as a ‘fake fielding’ attempt from the WK ended up putting the batsman off.
Perfect bluff from QDK
de kock with the perfect dummy #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/wkN8floMMd— kεz (@realkez) April 4, 2021
Great knock under pressure
April 4, 2021
Absolutely
What an incredible innings I have just seen from Fakhar Zaman! Deserved the double.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 4, 2021
Unlucky
Fakhar Zaman run-out on 193 runs from 155 balls including 18 fours and 10 sixes while chasing 342 runs. What a knock under pressure with no support from other end. Take a bow, Fakhar. #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/GdvOE84nGK— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 4, 2021
Brilliant display of batting
Fakhar Zaman's knock today is currently the highest ever Batting Impact for an ODI innings. Gobsmacking stuff. #SAvPAK— Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) April 4, 2021
Incredible
Fakhar Zaman is now the first Asian cricketer whose first 5 ODI hundreds have all been outside Asia.— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 4, 2021
114 v IND at The Oval🏴
117* v ZIM at Bulawayo🇿🇼
210* v ZIM at Bulawayo🇿🇼
138 v ENG at Southampton🏴
127* (so far) v SA at Johannesburg🇿🇦#PAKvSA
This is sad
Pakistan's top scorers today— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) April 4, 2021
193 Fakhar Zaman
31 Babar Azam
25 Mr. Extras
Never ever trust de kock even if you have smashed 193 runs.— Darshil kapadia (@darshil_k25) April 4, 2021
#lessonLearnt 😂😂
Well played Zaman!! #PAKvSA #fakharzaman #dekock #BabarAzam
Cheeky from de Kock
Shit piece of work by De kock. Fakhar Zaman you played a beauty. Deserve double ton. #PakvRSA— Ahsan Hameed 🇵🇰 (@ApKaBhai420) April 4, 2021
