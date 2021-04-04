 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to anti-climax at the Wanderers as De Kock’s ‘disgraceful’ act costs Fakhar Zaman well-deserved double-century

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:06 PM

    In one of the most anti-climactic moments in cricket history, Fakhar Zaman was left heart-shattered as he was run out 7 short of a well-deserved double-ton. However, Quinton de Kock’s actions have now come under fire as a ‘fake fielding’ attempt from the WK ended up putting the batsman off.

    Perfect bluff from QDK

    Great knock under pressure

    Absolutely

    Unlucky

    Brilliant display of batting

    Incredible

    This is sad

    Cheeky from de Kock

