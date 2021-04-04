Reports | Devdutt Padikkal tests positive for Covid-19

Should the reports be true, then Padikkal will be the third cricketer to have tested positive ahead of the new season. On Saturday, Delhi Capitals confirmed that Axar Patel had returned a positive result and was hence being monitored by health officials, while Kolkata Knight Riders, three days ago, confirmed that Nitish Rana had caught the virus in late March. These two incidents aside, there were also close to 10 ground-workers in Wankhede, and a content person in the CSK camp, who tested positive for the dreaded virus.