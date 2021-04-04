IPL 2021 | Until last year, never felt that I may possibly be the captain of the Royals, reveals Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals' gloveman and captain Sanju Samson has revealed that, until the last year, he never thought that he will be the captain of the side one day. He also added there can be no one like MS Dhoni and also said that it's a dream come true to be working with legendary Kumar Sangakkara.

After RR took the bold decision of not retaining Steven Smith in the side, it was given that they will appoint a new captain. English white-ball vice-captain Jos Buttler, given his experience as a captain and understanding of the game, was one of the front runners for the job but the franchise trusted Sanju Samson with the responsibility of captaining the side. 2021 IPL will mark the Kerala cricketer captaining an IPL outfit for the first time.

The hard-hitting RR batsman revealed that he didn't see captaincy coming to him until the last year.

"To be very honest, until last year, I never felt that I may possibly be the leader of the Royals," the Rajasthan Royals website quoted Samson as saying, reported TOI.

Samson, who keeps wickets for the Royals, further insisted that MS Dhoni is in a league of his own and claimed that he does not want to strive to be the next Dhoni.

"I don't think anyone can be like MS Dhoni. I would like to be myself. Sanju Samson will be good enough."

Samson, who will be key to RR's chances this season as a batsman as well, also added that he is looking forward to the challenge and is happy with his appointment.

"Yes, I am very much looking forward to leading the Royals. Definitely, a lot of different thoughts are going through my mind, but I would like to keep it simple. I am happy to take on this role."

The 2021 season will also see Kumar Sangakkara in the role of Director of Cricket for the first time with the RR franchise. Samson is excited to work with the Lankan legend and described the opportunity of working with the 43-year-old as a 'dream come true'.

"My first memory of Sanga is definitely his cover drive and I loved his batting. This is a dream come true and it was very exciting to know that I will be working so closely with a legend like Kumar Sangakkara," said Samson.

He's keenly waiting to learn things from the T20 World Cup winner and a bonafide legend of the game.

"If you look up to people like Rahul Dravid, Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, or Ricky Ponting, they are legends of their time. Everyone was so evenly balanced and everything they did, it looked perfect. I am waiting to learn every side of Sangakkara in this IPL season," he added.

Rajasthan Royals will play their opening game on April 12 against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.