IPL 2021 | Gurkeerat Singh Mann replaces injured Rinku Singh for KKR

Uttar Pradesh batsman Rinku Singh, who represents Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, has been ruled out of the 2021 IPL due to a knee injury. The left-hander had featured in just one game last season for the franchise. He has been replaced by senior Punjab batsman Gurkeerat Singh Mann. Gurkeerat was earlier released from the Royal Challengers Bangalore outfit after he endured a poor season, scoring 71 runs in eight matches at a strike-rate of 88.75 in the 2020 IPL.

Barring 2014 and 2018, the right-hander who has played for India in three games, has played in each of the IPL seasons since he made his debut in 2012. KKR will be his fourth IPL franchise, with him having played for Kings XI Punjab , Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively.

"Kolkata Knight Riders have signed up Gurkeerat Singh Mann as replacement for batsman Rinku Singh, who will be unavailable for the entire season due to a knee injury. Rinku, who made his IPL debut in 2017 has played a total of 11 IPL games. His replacement, Gurkeerat, last played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 before being released ahead of the VIVO IPL 2021 auction. Kolkata Knight Riders have acquired Gurkeerat at his base price of INR 50L. The VIVO IPL 2021 will be Gurkeerat's eighth IPL season," the official statement from IPL read.