IPL 2021 | BCCI mulling vaccinating players amid rising COVID cases, reveals Rajeev Shukla

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla has revealed that the BCCI are considering getting the players vaccinated given the recent COVID spike in the country. Shukla is of the opinion that no one has much idea as to how long the global pandemic would continue, and hence vaccination is the way forward.
The 2021 IPL is all set to commence from April 9, but with the rising number of COVID cases in the country, there are question marks whether the tournament will go on as planned. Several ground members at the Wankhede tested positive for Covid-19, on Saturday, while a CSK staff member also returned with a positive report for the virus. Even the players haven't been spared of the deadly disease. KKR's Nitish Rana and DC's Axar Patel have tested positive for the virus while there are reports that RCB's Devdutt Padikkal has also tested positive for the same.
Amid all this, BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla has asserted that the BCCI are thinking of getting the players vaccinated as there is no certainty about the culmination of the global pandemic. Currently, a large vaccination drive is going on in full swing in the whole county.
"In order to cope with this coronavirus rise, I think the only solution is to get vaccinated. BCCI is also thinking on those lines that players should be vaccinated. Nobody knows when coronavirus is going to end and you can't give a deadline that by this time frame, it will not be there so players can play easily. So, I think, now we will have to think over that. Vaccination should be done for the players also," Shukla told ANI, reported HT.
There has been a huge spike in the state of Maharashtra with Mumbai as a venue coming under the scanner. In fact, there is going to be night curfew in the state of Maharashtra amid the rising cases as well as stated by Minister Aslam Shaikh.
"Night curfew will be put in place from 8 pm to 7 am. Only essential services will be permitted. Restaurants are permitted only for take away & parcel services. For offices, employees will have to work from home. Detailed SOP will be released soon", announced Aslam Shaikh, reported ANI.
