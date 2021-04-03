Sourav Ganguly announces that he's 'fit' and 'back to work', adds that he's 'obsessed' with Rishabh Pant 

Today at 6:47 PM
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who had undergone angioplasty after suffering a mild cardiac arrest earlier this year, has announced that he's fit and working again besides revealing that he's obsessed with Rishabh Pant. He also had words of praises for Kohli, Rohit, Shami, Bumrah and Shardul.
The whole Indian cricketing community had come to a standstill in January earlier this year, when it was revealed that former Indian great Sourav Ganguly had suffered a mild cardiac arrest. After that, he was rushed to the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata and had to undergo an angioplasty. He hasn't been very active post that, especially, like the way he earlier would be in the media or the pubic eye. But now, he has made it clear that he's 'fit and fine and back to work'.
2021 has been very good for the Indian team. They started off by winning the Test series Down Under were the youngsters did an excellent job and followed it up by another red-ball series win against England at home after being 0-1 down and in the way, also qualified for the World Test Championship finale. Not only that, India also registered series wins in T20I and ODI series respectively over England, which was hailed by one and all.
One of the biggest heroes to emerge from the season was Rishabh Pant, who fired across formats and also improved his wicketkeeping drastically. Apart from him, Rohit Sharma was also great during the Test series while Virat Kohli stole the show in the T20Is against England. Shardul Thakur also impressed one and all with his critical performances in the white-ball series at home.
Sourav Ganguly asserted that he's obsessed with Rishabh Pant, someone he has always admired and has worked closely as part of the coaching staff the Delhi Capitals alongside Ricky Ponting. Besides Pant, Ganguly picked Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shardul Thakur as his favorite Indian players at present.
"All [among current cricketers] are fantastic players. As president of the BCCI, I shouldn't pick one over the other. I enjoy Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's batting. I am obsessed with Rishabh Pant. I like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. I like Shardul Thakur because has got guts," said Sourav Ganguly after he was asked to pick his favourite India cricketers on a Youtube chatshow, reported TOI.
