Sourav Ganguly announces that he's 'fit' and 'back to work', adds that he's 'obsessed' with Rishabh Pant 

The whole Indian cricketing community had come to a standstill in January earlier this year, when it was revealed that former Indian great Sourav Ganguly had suffered a mild cardiac arrest. After that, he was rushed to the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata and had to undergo an angioplasty. He hasn't been very active post that, especially, like the way he earlier would be in the media or the pubic eye. But now, he has made it clear that he's 'fit and fine and back to work'.