Reports | Axar Patel tests positive for Covid-19

Delhi Capitals’ Axar Patel, who featured in the Tests and T20Is for India against England, has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19, less than a week prior to the commencement of IPL 2021. Earlier this week, KKR confirmed that Nitish Rana, in late March, had tested positive for the dreaded virus.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) could be jolted by a second Covid-19 case in the span of three days as reports have emerged that Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel has tested positive for the virus. Axar, who featured in the Tests and T20Is for India against England, left the national side to join the Delhi camp during the ODI series, but it is believed that the left-arm spinner, upon arrival, returned a positive test result for the Covid-19 virus. A Delhi Capitals source, speaking to ANI, confirmed the development.
"Unfortunately, Axar has tested positive. He is isolating and all protocols are being followed," the source told ANI.
The Capitals are yet to release an official statement, but earlier this week, the Knight Riders confirmed that Nitish Rana tested positive for Covid-19 in late March. Rana tested positive for the virus in the second round of testing conducted by the club, but the franchise confirmed two days ago that the left-handed batsman had returned a negative result in the latest round of testing.
Delhi will play their first game of the season against the Chennai Super Kings on April 10 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
