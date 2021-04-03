Reports | Axar Patel tests positive for Covid-19

The Indian Premier League (IPL) could be jolted by a second Covid-19 case in the span of three days as reports have emerged that Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel has tested positive for the virus. Axar, who featured in the Tests and T20Is for India against England, left the national side to join the Delhi camp during the ODI series, but it is believed that the left-arm spinner, upon arrival, returned a positive test result for the Covid-19 virus. A Delhi Capitals source, speaking to ANI, confirmed the development.