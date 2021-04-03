IPL 2021 | Eight groundsmen at Wankhede Stadium test COVID positive

There was a brief period of time when the COVID cases had gone down considerably but in the last few weeks, things have gone from bad to worse as there have been increasing number of cases in the country. Maharashtra has been the worst affected with 47,827 new cases and 202 deaths reported on April 2. There were 8,844 new cases and 19 deaths recorded in Mumbai, on Friday, which is set to host 10 league games from April 10 to 25, to be played behind the doors without crowd.