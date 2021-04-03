IPL 2021 | CSK have made excellent additions, have all bases covered, asserts Michael Hussey 

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey is quite confident of his side and feels that they have covered all the bases by making some excellent additions to the unit. He further added that Moeen Ali is an 'excellent' all-rounder, and termed K Gowtham a 'talented' player.

Chennai Super Kings didn't go for a complete revamp despite enduring its worst IPL yet last season. However, they added the likes of Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, C Hari Nishaanth, K Bhagat Verma, and Harishankar Reddy to the side during this year's auctions. Moeen Ali was a hot property in the auction as he not only adds power to the middle-order, which has been lacking with the CSK side, but also provides a great spin option. Similarly, Karnataka's K Gowtham is a powerful hitter and a decent off-spinner. Among other additions, pacer Harishankar Reddy has a lot of raw talent and can prove to be a surprise package this edition.

Reflecting on the CSK unit and these additions, batting coach Michael Hussey asserted that they have got all the bases covered as they made some excellent additions. He had high praises for the likes of Moeen Ali and K Gowtham.

"I feel we have a very balanced squad that has most bases covered and with depth in most areas. The guys are in really good spirits and have been preparing extremely well. I think they are all excellent additions. Moeen is an excellent all-rounder, Robin has a lot of experience and has been a quality performer in the past and Gowtham has some genuine talent that we can look to develop further," Michael Hussey was quoted as saying by CSK website, reported TOI.

The former Australian batsman also added that it would be great if the team gets off to a good start in the 2021 edition of the tournament that will be played in India behind the doors without crowd, from April 9 onwards.

"A good start would be nice because the players will then relax and hopefully play their best cricket with confidence, otherwise the pressure can build up on everyone involved," Hussey said.

CSK will play their first game of the season against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai. The southpaw reckons that the conditions are generally great at the Wankhede stadium.

"I think playing a block of matches in Mumbai will help the players settle and build confidence early in the tournament. The conditions at Wankhede are generally very good for both batsmen and bowlers, so hopefully we can start well and players can feel good about their games," he said.