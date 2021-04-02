Sachin Tendulkar confirms he has been hospitalized following Covid diagnosis

Today at 12:23 PM
Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week, has confirmed that, as a precautionary measure, he has been hospitalized until he recovers completely. Sachin was one of four ‘India Legends’ players from the Road Safety tournament to test positive for the virus.
The fag end of March was a bittersweet week for Sachin Tendulkar as days after leading ‘India Legends’ to victory in the Road Safety World Series, the legendary batsman tested positive for Covid-19. Sachin, on March 27, revealed that he was quarantining after testing positive for Covid-19, after experiencing mild symptoms, but that just turned out to be the tip of the iceberg. Following Sachin, three other Indian cricketers who featured in the Road Safety tournament - Subramaniam Badrinath and the Pathan brothers - also tested positive for the virus, inciting fears that the exhibition tournament could turn out to be a ‘Covid bomb’.
Five days after testing positive, the legendary batsman has now taken to Twitter to confirm that he has, in fact, been hospitalized as a precaution. Sachin asserted that he, however, expects himself to recover and get back home within the next few days.
“Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone,” tweeted the 47-year-old.
However, despite enduring personal troubles, the Master Blaster, in his tweet, reminisced about the 2011 World Cup victory on its 10-year anniversary. Sachin was India’s highest run-getter in the 2011 World Cup and the tournament, incidentally, was the 47-year-old’s first and only World Cup title.
“Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup win,” he said.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.