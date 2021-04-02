Sachin Tendulkar confirms he has been hospitalized following Covid diagnosis

The fag end of March was a bittersweet week for Sachin Tendulkar as days after leading ‘India Legends’ to victory in the Road Safety World Series, the legendary batsman tested positive for Covid-19. Sachin, on March 27, revealed that he was quarantining after testing positive for Covid-19, after experiencing mild symptoms, but that just turned out to be the tip of the iceberg. Following Sachin, three other Indian cricketers who featured in the Road Safety tournament - Subramaniam Badrinath and the Pathan brothers - also tested positive for the virus, inciting fears that the exhibition tournament could turn out to be a ‘Covid bomb’.