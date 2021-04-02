No one talks about Yuvraj Singh and we keep talking about one six, rues Gautam Gambhir 

Former Indian opening batsman Gautam Gambhir has stated that it's unfortunate that people talk only about a six and not about Yuvraj Singh or other star performers from the 2011 World Cup win. Gambhir also termed Yuvraj as the biggest unsung hero from both of India's World Cup wins.

April 2 is a memorable day in the history of Indian cricket as in 2011, the Men in Blue had clinched the 50-overs World Cup after a gap of 28 years under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Today, 10 years back, India had defeated Sri Lanka in the grand finale to win the ICC mega event. Playing at home, India had a star-studded line-up and they were the favourites to win but up until that point, not even once had a host won a World Cup at home.

MS Dhoni was showered with a lot of accolades for his brilliant knock in the 2011 World Cup finale. When asked about his last year's tweet where he had said that India hadn't won the World Cup only because of Dhoni, he again repeated the same point and stated that it's unfortunate that India worships only a few individuals. Moreover, he feels that no one talks enough about Yuvraj Singh.

"No one talks about Yuvraj. He was the 'man of the tournament' in both 2007 and 2011. And we keep talking about that one six," Gambhir told TOI.

"I'm going to ask you the same question: do you think that only one individual won us the World Cup? If one individual could have won the World Cup, then India could have won all the World Cups till now. Unfortunately, in India, it's only about worshipping certain individuals. I've never believed in that. In a team sport, individuals have no place."

He added that the likes of Zaheer Khan, Sachin Tendulkar had also made telling impacts in the World Cup win.

"It's all about contributions. Can you forget Zaheer Khan's contribution, what he did in the first spell of the final, where he bowled three maidens in a row? Can you forget what Yuvraj Singh did against Australia? Or for that matter, Sachin Tendulkar's hundred against South Africa? Why do we keep remembering about one six? If one six can win you the World Cup, then I think Yuvraj Singh should have won six World Cups for India, because he hit six sixes in an over (against England in the 2007 World T20 in Durban)."

He also termed the 2011 World Cup's Man of the tournament, Yuvraj Singh, as the 'biggest unsung hero' of India's World Cup wins in 2007 and 2011 respectively.

"People say that I'm the unsung hero of that victory, but for me, he's the biggest unsung hero of both the World Cup wins for India. I'm sure that without his contribution, India wouldn't have won the 2011 World Cup. For me, he was the biggest player in both the World Cups.

"If I must name one player who won India both the World Cups, it must be Yuvraj and no one else. Yes, I got a 75 in the 2007 World T20 final and was the highest run-getter in the final. However, what he did, I don't think anyone else can match that," he said.

Gambhir also pointed out the names of Munaf Patel, Harbhajan Singh, Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina as some of the unsung heroes from India's glorious win 10 years back. The cricketer-turned-politician also feels that there were 14 unsung heroes from the win.

"There were 13, or probably 14 unsung heroes of that World Cup win! Munaf, me, Harbhajan Singh, Virat Kohli, who got a hundred in the first game, Suresh Raina, who played a very crucial knock against Pakistan - all these players' contributions were unbelievable. For that matter, when I look back at it today after 10 years, I feel Yuvraj is an unsung hero as well, despite being 'man of the tournament.' You won't talk about him, but people do talk about that one six for sure. All those contributions made India win the World Cup."