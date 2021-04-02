Know a lot of Indian cricketers who want to play in The Hundred, reveals Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan has revealed that he knows several Indian cricketers who want to play in England’s The Hundred and in the other foreign leagues. He also added that the ICC should be wary about accommodating the countries which are losing players to private leagues, which could become a problem.

While the rules do not permit the active Indian players from representing in the foreign leagues, English skipper Eoin Morgan revealed that he knows a lot of Indian cricketers, who want to be part of ECB’s brain-child, ‘The Hundred’, a format where each team would get 100 deliveries against each other.

“Just having conversations out here about 'The Hundred', I know that there are Indian cricketers out here who would love to play in The Hundred and other competitions around the world," Morgan told 'Sky Sports'.

Morgan pointed out that the Indian cricketers would love travelling and experiencing the different conditions and cultures, which potentially could add a huge value to the tournament, which is in its nascent stages.

“They love traveling and experiencing new conditions and cultures, and they would add huge value to a tournament like that,” he added.

With franchise cricket becoming more and more popular, it has come to a point where the national sides have to look at their own players representing franchises while skipping national duties. Both New Zealand and England players would have to undergo a similar situation in the coming months, with their Test series clashing with the schedule of the Indian Premier League season. Morgan insists that it is definitely an area of concern.

"It is definitely an area of concern and one that needs improvement going forward because you play against countries and some aren't able to play their best XIs because they are competing against big leagues around the world," Morgan told former England skipper Nasser Hussain in a chat.

The English skipper also reckoned that having three formats overlap each other, or not recognising the roles they play within the game has hindered the growth of the sport.

"One of the biggest mistakes we make as a sport is having all three formats overlap or not recognizing the roles that they play within the game. T20 cricket is an avenue for a young kid who has never seen the game and sees this big shiny thing on TV with stars and the ball being blasted everywhere,” he added.

"50-over cricket has a different dynamic, it gives you a little of everything all in one day. Test match cricket is our most prestigious game for our elite players. It will always be like that and for very few countries around the world, it is prioritised," Morgan analysed.