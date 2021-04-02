IPL 2021 | If I start well then I can do well for the team; open to any role, admits Shakib Al Hasan

After being picked by Kolkata Knight Riders for 3.2 crores, Shakib Al Hasan has admitted that he is open to any role for the franchise while stating that if he starts well, he can do well for the team. Alongside that, he also insisted that with the squad they have, KKR can win the IPL this season.

Despite boasting several stars, Kolkata Knight Riders have faltered in the last two season of the Indian Premier League from great positions. Last year, they were fourth on the table at the halfway stage before they finished outside the top four, because of their net run-rate. The team decided to strengthen their squad, with the additions of Harbhajan Singh and Shakib Al Hasan, bringing the necessary element of experience in the setup.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib, who returned to the KKR setup, admitted that he hopes to start well for the franchise and then pick up the pace during the tournament. The all-rounder, who was banned from all forms of cricket last year, returned to the tournament, with the Knight Riders after SRH released him.

"I'm very much confident, it's just that I need one good game to get it going. If I can start well, I think I can do well for the team,” Shakib told PTI, reported TOI.

"I'm open to anything to be honest," he added.

While he stated that it feels painful to sit out, the all-rounder reckoned that you cannot blame the team selection, as the management are tied with choices.

"There are 8-10 overseas players in each team and only four can play. You cannot blame the team selection. You have to keep an open mind, keep training hard and need to make sure whenever you get a chance, you grab the opportunity with both hands."

The ace all-rounder, however, was confident of KKR’s chances this season, admitting that the team will be able to deliver the performance that the fans have been waiting for.

"From outside, you can see it in different ways. This team has grown in the last two years. This is the year I think KKR will be able to deliver the performance that fans have been asking for. I'm very much optimistic, KKR will get the result."