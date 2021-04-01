Won’t come as a surprise if Pant becomes a front-runner for Indian captaincy, admits Mohammed Azharuddin

Today at 10:50 AM
Mohammed Azharuddin, who has led India in the past, admitted that it won’t come as a surprise for him if the management sees Rishabh Pant as the front-runner for Indian captaincy. Alongside that, he also credited Pant’s recent wave of form, adding that his attacking cricket will propel India.
Since the conclusion of IPL 2020, Rishabh Pant has turned his fortunes around, after the nosedive in the tournament, with stunning performances across the world. The wicket-keeper batsman not only starred in India’s memorable win in Australia but also made a remarkable show in the home series win over England.
Pant then was also picked in the limited-overs series, where he made a visible impact, including a match-winning knock in the third ODI to help India to a victory. While earlier in the week the left-hander was made Delhi Capitals’ skipper, former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin admitted that Pant might very well be a front-runner for the Indian captain role as well.
With scores of 78, 77, 30, 25 and 26 in his last five limited-overs appearances, Pant had not only cemented his place in the shortest format but also made a telling statement in the 50-over format, batting at No.4, after an injury to Shreyas Iyer ruled him out of the series. Not just that, his keeping behind the stumps has also grown multi-fold, increasing his stocks as an Indian player.
Azharuddin claimed that the left-handed batsman has established himself across formats, adding that Pant's attacking brand of cricket will stand India in good stead of times, in the future.
"Rishabh Pant has had such fabulous few months, establishing himself in all formats. It won’t come as a surprise if the selectors see him as a front-runner fr Indian captaincy in near future. His attacking cricket will stand India in good stead in times to come.@RishabhPant17 @BCCI," tweeted Mohammed Azharuddin.
