Reports | Nitish Rana tests positive for COVID-19

Days ahead of the commencement of a new season, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been jolted by a COVID case as reports have emerged that Kolkata’s Nitish Rana has tested positive for COVID-19. Rana, who featured in both the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi, is said to have returned a positive test result two days ago after having returned from a holiday in Goa. The reports are unconfirmed and there has been no official word on the matter, but newspaper ‘Dainik Bhaskar’ reports that Rana is currently in isolation, away from the rest of the KKR camp, and is being monitored by doctors in a hotel in Mumbai.