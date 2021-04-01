IPL 2021 | KKR confirm Nitish Rana has tested negative for COVID-19

Today at 7:24 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders have issued a statement and have confirmed that batsman Nitish Rana, who returned a positive Covid-19 Test result, has now tested negative in the latest round of testing. Earlier today, it was reported that Rana had tested positive after arriving from a vacation in Goa.
In what comes as a huge relief for the organizers of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have confirmed that batsman Nitish Rana has tested negative for Covid-19. A report by ‘Dainik Bhaskar’ earlier today claimed that the Delhi batsman had tested positive for Covid-19 and was being monitored inside a hotel, but while confirming the same, KKR added that the 27-year-old southpaw had returned a negative result in the latest round of testing, that was done on Friday, April 1.
“Mr. Nitish Rana had checked into the KKR team hotel in Mumbai, on March 21, 2021 with a negative COVID report which was done on March 19, 2021,” read an official KKR statement.
“As per IPL protocol, he was tested on March 22, during his quarantine and the report showed that he was positive. He has had no symptoms and has been completely asymptomatic since. Again as per IPL protocol, he isolated himself and was tested again today. We are glad to report that he has tested negative. We expect him to start training with the team shortly and be fully fit well before the start of the season.”
This news will mean that Rana should all but be available for selection for KKR’s first game of IPL 2021 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Sunday, April 11.
