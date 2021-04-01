Important that I keep improving my skills and be as accurate as possible, admits Kuldeep Yadav

After a disastrous ODI leg against England, Kuldeep Yadav has admitted that it is important for him to keep improving his skills and be as accurate as possible. Kuldeep also admitted that it was a struggle for him to get into a good rhythm after being in and out of the various squads till then.

Since the IPL 2020, where he appeared for Kolkata Knight Riders, Kuldeep Yadav has only played in the Indian colours four times, with one appearance against Australia before making his Test comeback against England. While he picked up two wickets in the only Test he played in the tour, he went wicketless in the two ODI chances that he got before he was omitted from the playing XI for the series decider.

The left-arm unorthodox spinner, after conceding 152 runs without picking up a wicket in the series, admitted that it is important for him to keep improving his skills, to be as accurate as possible with the ball. He also added that he has to keep updating his bowling arsenal to not be ‘found-out’ by the batsmen.

"I don't pay attention to all this talk. It's important that I keep improving my skills and be as accurate as possible. If you're playing regularly, batsmen tend to read you. If they are getting comfortable playing me, then my job as a bowler is to keep improving. And that's why I look to add or change a few things every time,” Yadav told Mid Day, reported ESPNCricinfo.

In a stunning confession, the left-arm spinner also stated that he had no clue on what lengths to bowl to the English batsmen in the concluded ODI series. He added that with constant breaks, it is often difficult for a bowler to find the right length, in one go.

"If you're playing regularly, you get an idea about the length and can quickly identify what length to bowl. But when you're playing with breaks, the length may sometimes be a little up or short. If I work hard on my lengths, it will help me bowl better,” he added.

"The first game was very important as I was playing after a long time. I didn't get into a good rhythm in that match. Had I been playing regularly, rhythm would not have been an issue. I made a good comeback after the first over [conceding 13 runs]. In the second game, I bowled better. It's just that there was no assistance for spin on the pitch, so I didn't get the desired results. On flat pitches, length is crucial. It was difficult for spinners in the ODIs, all went for runs."

However, as it has been the theme of his career, Kuldeep insisted that the Indian management has always backed him and his skills. The 26-year-old also admitted that he isn’t worried about his performance and stated that he would work hard and be ready whenever the team requires him to step up.

"My job is to be ready whenever the opportunity arises. The team management has always communicated to me the reason why I wasn't getting a place in the XI. They have always backed me and I am not at all worried. I keep working hard in training sessions and do whatever the team needs."