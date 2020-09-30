VIDEO | Sanju Samson's magical 'leap of faith' leaves Pat Cummins and the world stunned

Today at 9:35 PM
There have been very few players who can claim to be so excellent on the outfield despite primarily being a wicket-keeper and Sanju Samson is one of them. Against KKR, Samson made a solid goal-keeper-like leap on the outfield to dismiss Pat Cummins which left everyone gasping for breath.
The call for Sanju Samson to be in the Indian squad is growing stronger day by day and the way he is adding to the cult is no less brilliant either. After two absolutely terrific days with the bat, Samson was not too far from the action in Dubai either, and during KKR winning, he made his presence felt with a blinder of a catch to dismiss Pat Cummins, lifting off like an airline.
On the last delivery of the 18th over, Tom Curran bowled a slower short ball to Cummins and the Aussie had premeditated the shot. He went for a pull shot but miscued to deep backward square leg where Sanju Samson was stationed. Even though the low floodlights caused problems for the fielders at the deep, Samson didn’t give up.
He instead overturned quite quickly after misjudging in the first place and leapt enough to grab the ball. While it was a visual delight, his position was so awkward that he had to land on his head in a diagonal manner in a backward direction, causing threats he might have injured himself. Jaydev Unadkat ran towards him to check if he was alright and it turned out he was smiling at the way he managed to take that catch. Another stunner to add to Samson's list of athletic and exquisite fielding from one of India's talented cricketer.
Watch the attempt here:
