VIDEO | Sanju Samson's magical 'leap of faith' leaves Pat Cummins and the world stunned

He instead overturned quite quickly after misjudging in the first place and leapt enough to grab the ball. While it was a visual delight, his position was so awkward that he had to land on his head in a diagonal manner in a backward direction, causing threats he might have injured himself. Jaydev Unadkat ran towards him to check if he was alright and it turned out he was smiling at the way he managed to take that catch. Another stunner to add to Samson's list of athletic and exquisite fielding from one of India's talented cricketer.