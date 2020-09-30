VIDEO | Kamlesh Nagarkoti recreates sensational Mohammed Kaif running catch in epic fashion

Today at 11:19 PM
Two years of no cricket, who cares? Kamlesh Nagarkoti is back in the business and how! After a terrific spell of pace bowling, Nagarkoti took a sensational catch in front of long-off pretty much in the same way as Mohammed Kaif did against Pakistan to silence the entire Karachi stadium in 2004.
The 2004 India vs Pakistan game at the National Stadium in Karachi has found its place in the history due to the theatrics on the field and the ticket riots off it but the showstopper for the day was the sensational catch taken by Mohammed Kaif. The fielding standard has gone up pretty much since that day but the way Kaif effected that dismissal is the folklore on which legends have been built up.
Kamlesh Nagarkoti, playing his second game of this IPL which came on the back of a two-year hiatus, did the sensational job of recreating the same dismissal in a manner that left commentators in shock. On the fourth ball of the 15th over, Jofra Archer, after having hit a six on the second delivery of the over, looked to go big against Varun Chakravarthy.
However, the Tamil Nadu spinner pulled his length back and turned the ball away from Archer, leaving him in an uncomfortable situation. The wild-slog was not perfectly connected as the ball moved towards long-off. Nagarkoti sensed an opportunity to take the catch and ran across from his position at long on to the front of long-off.
So committed was he to take the catch that he made a right jump in a fantastic fashion and grabbed the ball successfully. That brought an end to the innings but more importantly, it showcased the fielding brilliance of Nagarkoti, who is having his time under the sun.
Watch the video here:
