 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to T Natarajan's yorker-exhibition denying third IPL heist in three days

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Natarajan exceptional yorkers

    @ IPL T20

    Twitter reacts to T Natarajan's yorker-exhibition denying third IPL heist in three days

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:19 AM

    After a fine spell from Rashid crippled the Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad needed a hero to complement the leggie and they found one in the form of T Natarajan. In what was an exhibition of death bowling, the Tamil Nadu star unleashed a myriad of yorkers to ensure that SRH choked Delhi by 15 runs.

    Great bowling from Natarajan. 👏

    Very impressive!

    Future is waiting for you boiii!!

    Such a great bowler!

    Game recognizes game!

    Pretty tough to find ways to bat for his spell!

    Take a bow, Natarajan🔥

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down