Twitter reacts to T Natarajan's yorker-exhibition denying third IPL heist in three days

After a fine spell from Rashid crippled the Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad needed a hero to complement the leggie and they found one in the form of T Natarajan. In what was an exhibition of death bowling, the Tamil Nadu star unleashed a myriad of yorkers to ensure that SRH choked Delhi by 15 runs.
Great bowling from Natarajan. 👏
#Natarajan Take a bow 👏👏— TIMOROUS ENIGMA(VALIMAI) (@enigma_timorous) September 29, 2020
Very impressive!
Natarajan 🙌🏿💥— 𝐀𝐖𝐌 (@urstrulyssmb__) September 29, 2020
em yorkers ra bhai...future undi ♥️
Future is waiting for you boiii!!
How good was T. Natarajan today ... Exceptional 👌👌— Being SHUBHAM 🇮🇳 (@BeingPrakash13) September 29, 2020
Such a great bowler!
Special mention for uncapped talent T. Natarajan from Salem for trapping Marcus Stoinis in front of th stumps at a critical juncture.— Wriddhaayan (@Wriddhaayan) September 29, 2020
Game recognizes game!
That’s how you bowl at the back end of an innings ! Outstanding Natarajan— Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) September 29, 2020
Pretty tough to find ways to bat for his spell!
#SRHvDC brilliant stuff natarajan 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— AK Tweetozzzz (@ATweetozzz) September 29, 2020
Take a bow, Natarajan🔥
Natarajan Yorkers 🔥🔥🔥— Abhishk (@Abhishk87492889) September 29, 2020
Natarajan Yorkers*— Sunny_Royy (@SunnyRoyy4) September 29, 2020
