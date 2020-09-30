Twitter reacts to Jaydev Unadkat letting out massive roar after roller-coaster four balls culminating with wicket

Today at 8:47 PM
It was a roller-coaster of four balls for Jaydev Unadkat who had the last laugh in a see-saw battle against Sunil Narine. After Uthappa dropped a sitter on the first delivery of the over, he went for a six and four against Narine but by dismissing him on the very next ball, he had his redemption.
A mini battle between Narine and Unadkat
Jaydev Unadkat celebrating wicket of Sunil Narine like he dismissed Brian Lara after troubling him. #IPL2020— विद्या परम बलम् (@jigish_kapuriya) September 30, 2020
A catch drop, a boundary, a six and finally a wicket. The Unadkat-Narine battle was quite exciting to watch.— Unnikrishnan R Santhosh (@realunnikrishn) September 30, 2020
15 runs of 14 balls aren't good tbh from Narine as an opener. a slower one from Unadkat deceives him and he's bowled. Probably the ball would have been out for 6,if the bat would connected and timed well with the ball!— Yash Prasad (@imYash07) September 30, 2020
You can imagine the pain Jaidev Unadkat must be in, he celebrated so much for the wicket of Sunil Narine. #RRvsKKR— Yash Tomar (@_yash_t7) September 30, 2020
Unadkat was just lucky with dat narine dismissal, wasn't a great delivery at all! #KKRvsRR— StarDust (@ifheroz) September 30, 2020
Unadkat celebrating Narine wicket as if he beat a top class batsman with pace & swing ! #RRvsKKR— A (@1Ashariya2) September 30, 2020
In respect of Gill, I think he deserves a better opening partner. No matter how big Narine scores. Come on KKR. #IPL— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 30, 2020
