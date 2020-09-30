Three bets that will help you win big in the Kings XI Punjab's game against Mumbai Indians

Today at 5:52 PM
After losing their last games from the jaws of victory, both Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians will look to make amends as they take on each other in the Match 13 of the IPL in Abu Dhabi. While Rohit will look to find back his consistency, KL Rahul would look to continue his golden run.
Highest first six overs score KXIP @1.83
Last three IPL games:
KXIP- 60, 50, 35
MI- 35, 59, 51
H2H
KXIP- 50, 38
MI- 50, 62
Avg PP score in 2019 IPL
KXIP- 48.5 runs
MI- 48.42 runs
Venue:
KXIP- Yet to play.
MI- 59, 51
As unbelievable as it can be, both Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab have scored 145 runs each in the Powerplay overs after their first three games in the IPL. While last season, they were neck-to-neck with KXIP (48.5) marginally better than MI (48.42) in the first six overs. But what acts as a differentiator for me in this market is the current form of the top three of both sides. On one hand, we have Mumbai Indians, for whom, Rohit Sharma, de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav have failed in two games, coming good only in one encounter each. Now, when we compare them to Kings XI Punjab, they have two men at the peak of their powers in form of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, who are at the top two spots in the list of leading run-scorers thus far with 222 and 221 runs at 111 and 73.66 respectively after three games. They have made sure that no one but they have batted in the powerplay overs for the team barring the first game. KL Rahul made 100 and 71 when he last faced the Men in Blue in 2019 IPL while Agarwal scored 43 off 21 in the only game he played against MI, last season.
Top batsman runs in the match over 64.5 @1.72
Last three IPL games:
KXIP- 106, 132, 89
MI- 99, 80, 42
Venue:
KXIP- Yet to play
MI- 80, 42
There are high chances of a batsman scoring more than 64 runs in the clash between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians. For the Kings, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul have made a century each while in one game, the highest score for the Punjab-based franchise was also made by Mayank, who made 89 against DC. For Mumbai Indians as well, barring the first game when they were getting used to the conditions, their top scores have been 99 by Ishan Kishan and 80 by Rohit Sharma in the last two games. In fact, even in the last two H2H games, the highest individual scores in the match have been 100 and 71 respectively. Given the great form of Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul, it won't be a surprise if they again replicate their last few games performances against defending champions Mumbai Indians when the two sides clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on October 1.
Mayank Agarwal over 23.5 runs @1.83
Last three IPL knocks- 106, 26, 89
H2H- 43, 11
Mayank vs Mumbai Indians- Avg-19.44, SR- 162.04
With a whopping strike-rate of 170 and an average of 73.66, Mayank Agarwal is exhibiting his class in IPL finally after having taken the other Indian domestic competitions by storm. For Agarwal, IPL has been an unsolved puzzle and he had failed to live up to the billing even last year despite having a red-hot streak but he is quite intent this time to correct the wrongs of the 2019 IPL. The classy right-hander has made scores of 89, 26 and in the last match, he blasted an audacious century against RR. Agarwal's overall record against MI hasn't been the best but most of the games he played against them have been before 2019 when he was still rising up the ranks than being the player he has turned into now. In fact, last year, when he faced the Men in Blue he had batted at a strike-rate of over 200, making a dominating 43 off 21 and given his current confidence, he should cross the 23.5 run-mark in the clash of titans.
