Three bets that will help you win big in the Kings XI Punjab's game against Mumbai Indians

As unbelievable as it can be, both Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab have scored 145 runs each in the Powerplay overs after their first three games in the IPL. While last season, they were neck-to-neck with KXIP (48.5) marginally better than MI (48.42) in the first six overs. But what acts as a differentiator for me in this market is the current form of the top three of both sides. On one hand, we have Mumbai Indians, for whom, Rohit Sharma, de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav have failed in two games, coming good only in one encounter each. Now, when we compare them to Kings XI Punjab, they have two men at the peak of their powers in form of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, who are at the top two spots in the list of leading run-scorers thus far with 222 and 221 runs at 111 and 73.66 respectively after three games. They have made sure that no one but they have batted in the powerplay overs for the team barring the first game. KL Rahul made 100 and 71 when he last faced the Men in Blue in 2019 IPL while Agarwal scored 43 off 21 in the only game he played against MI, last season.