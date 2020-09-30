Reports | Players to arrive in third week in Dubai as BCCI set to finalise Women’s T20 Challenge details

There had been a lot of speculation going around the balance required to organise the Women’s T20 Challenge concurrently with the Indian Premier League play-offs but once Sourav Ganguly reiterated the plans for the event in his tweet, things became pretty clear. Now, ESPNCricinfo reported that the third edition of Women's T20 Challenge is set to take place between November 4 and 9 in the UAE and will feature a total of four matches played between three teams.