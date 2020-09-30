Reports | Players to arrive in third week in Dubai as BCCI set to finalise Women’s T20 Challenge details

Today at 6:29 PM
The BCCI has started the process of finalising the details for the Women’s T20 Challenge with the players set to arrive in Dubai by the third week of October. In all probability, the overseas players will be restricted to England, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh due to clash with WBBL in Australia.
There had been a lot of speculation going around the balance required to organise the Women’s T20 Challenge concurrently with the Indian Premier League play-offs but once Sourav Ganguly reiterated the plans for the event in his tweet, things became pretty clear. Now, ESPNCricinfo reported that the third edition of Women's T20 Challenge is set to take place between November 4 and 9 in the UAE and will feature a total of four matches played between three teams.
Unlike the Indian Premier League though, where the players have been stationed in multiple hotels, during the Women’s T20 Challenge, both the Indian and overseas players will stay at one hotel, which will be part of a bio-secure bubble. They will have to undergo a mandatory six-day quarantine with tests being carried out on days one, three and five. Players will be allowed to start training after clearing all three tests.
Given the fact that the tournament is being clashed with Women’s Big Bash League, which begins on October 21, many top-flight Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa players will not be able to partake in the Indian competition with the overseas players being restricted to England, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. BCCI is expected to reveal the details in due course of time.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.