Jonny Bairstow misses out on ECB Test contract; Crawley, Sibley and Pope included

The pace unit, consisting of James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes find themselves a place on the contracted list. Meanwhile, in the white-ball format, Joe Denly misses out, after losing his place in the shortest format of the game to Sam Billings. Dominic Bess, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan and Jack Leach have all received incremental contracts after their performance throughout the course of the cricketing summer.